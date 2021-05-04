Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.