Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

Several research firms have commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

