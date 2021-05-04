NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,996 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

