nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.20 or 0.01164419 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00729639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.07 or 0.99743248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

