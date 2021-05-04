Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Earnings History for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit