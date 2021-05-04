Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

