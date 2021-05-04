Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.