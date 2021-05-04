Novo Price Hits $8.23 on Major Exchanges (NOVO)

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Novo has a total market capitalization of $547,367.38 and approximately $292.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can now be purchased for about $8.23 or 0.00014998 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Novo has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.01 or 0.01152194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00721471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,619.69 or 0.99574957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 125,804 coins and its circulating supply is 66,536 coins. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

