Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

