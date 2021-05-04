Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVZMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $71.87 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

