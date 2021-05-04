Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

