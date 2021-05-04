Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.