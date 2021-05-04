NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $302.26 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $302.26 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00826298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.32 or 0.09614008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00100236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00043826 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,163,295,633 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.