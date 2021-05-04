Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $67.07 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $329.40 million and $25.79 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.07 or 0.00124022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00087496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00858565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.93 or 0.09913600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.