Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

