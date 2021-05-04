Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
