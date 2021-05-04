Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 3,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,426. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JTD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

