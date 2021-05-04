nVent Electric plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

