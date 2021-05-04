Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $315.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 89594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($4.07).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £568.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 282.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

