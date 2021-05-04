Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,507,013.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,267,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,697,298. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

