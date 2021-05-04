Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The firm has a market cap of $767.22 million, a P/E ratio of 315.76 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

