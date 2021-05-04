Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.18). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 14,999,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,600,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 73,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

