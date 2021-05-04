OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGC. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.56.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

