OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGC. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.56.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Analyst Recommendations for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit