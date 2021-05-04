Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 1,226,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,234,508. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

