OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

OFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 177.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

