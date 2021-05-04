OLO (OLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

