ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 874,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.