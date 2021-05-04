ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 265,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

