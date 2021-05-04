ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

ON opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

