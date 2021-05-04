ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.