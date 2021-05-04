OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 259.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

