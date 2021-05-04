Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$44.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.31 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Ooma stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $381.82 million, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

