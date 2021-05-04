OpenDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00079161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.73 or 0.10046924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00045430 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.