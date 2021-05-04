Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $6.40 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00011438 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $101.87 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00273914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.01165901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00758953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,795.25 or 0.99747583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.