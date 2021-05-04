Oppenheimer Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $75.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $8,070,840. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

