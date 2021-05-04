Oppenheimer Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.