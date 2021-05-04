OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPTN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

