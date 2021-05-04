Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 110,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

