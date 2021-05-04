Opus Capital Group LLC Has $18.17 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 42,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $105.12.

