Opus Capital Group LLC Has $984,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. 128,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

