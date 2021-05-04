Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 56,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

