Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

