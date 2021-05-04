Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

