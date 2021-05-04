Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 920 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. 86,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

