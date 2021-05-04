Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

