Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,835. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

