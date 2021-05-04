Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 355,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

