Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.340–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,527. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $517.37 million, a PE ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

