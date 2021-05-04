Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 291 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

