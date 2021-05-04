Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 600 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

