Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $618,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

