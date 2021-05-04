Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $674,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

